‘Back to the City’ stage set for the talented Trallavelle Twins

Rising hit-makers and hip hop lyrical magicians Trallavelle Twins are heading to this year’s “Back to the City” event in the heart of Newtown at Mary Fitzgerald Square aiming to show that two is truly better than one. The duo, who have been referred to as the next best thing by the hip hop fraternity, are ready to demonstrate why industry legends like the “Spirit” mastermind Kwesta had the pair under his wing.

The rappers, who currently stay in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, are twins who both caught the hip hip bug from an early age. Keletso “Major” Moraba told “The Star” that his brother Kabelo “Papi” Moraba was the real catalyst in pushing their love for creativity and writing into the professional realm. “I heard him rap, so I was like I’m trying to do what my brother is doing, but I have always been a writer at heart, I’ve always been a poet at heart. So he took it to another level and started rapping about it,” he said.

He said that the pair are passionate about the art they perform and that they want to make sure that people who see them on stage feel the energy and connect to the all the hard work and sleepless nights they have put in to make them happy and, as Major says, “feel the vibe”. Major said both of them feel honoured to be performing at Africa’s only international hip hop event. “I remember the first time I went back to the city, just getting there you experience the culture. It was as amazing outside as it was fantastic inside the actual event.

“It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If I was to go further I would say that it is almost spiritual,” he said. Major also told “The Star” that when they perform they feed off the crowd and it elevates the unity between themselves and their audience. “How you feel makes me perform better, it’s a sort of communication that is telepathic. Performing at ‘Back to the City’ is a blessing for me,” he added.