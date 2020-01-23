“As a young 20-something, I was in the studio and they needed someone to put a guitar and a saxophone on a track. Themba came and played the guitar and the one I remember very well is the song From Me to You - a guy called Teaspoon came and put a beautiful saxophone on the song and he was paid R150.
“I thought to myself ‘wow, is that it?’ So Yvonne will go on to sell 100000 copies and this guy has no recourse. It was on that day I appreciated these people.”
Chaka Chaka, a world renowned musician and humanitarian, is proud of the work backing vocalists and session musicians do.
“They enhance my talent. They bring out the good in me and how I sound and it is something that has always been at the back of my mind.”