Bail application of serial rapist irks ActionSA

Johannesburg - In a statement by ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni regional secretary, Siyanda Makhubo, the party says that it believes the postponement of the bail application of the alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist, who is facing 145 charges including rape, kidnapping, and sexual offences, highlights how the criminal justice system lets down victims of crime in South Africa. Makhubo says that the criminal proceedings against the alleged Ekurhuleni rapist, who was a Prasa security guard, show the immense difficulty victims of gender-based violence and femicide experience in criminal proceedings, with perpetual delays in court cases, while police often fail to bring investigations to court for successful prosecution.

"When I, along with ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, and ActionSA activists, attended the court proceedings of the alleged serial rapist at the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court, we were also shocked at the state of the magistrate’s buildings while the magistrate himself showed up late for proceedings. "The matter was again postponed to May 10, 2023, to allow the defence to prepare for bail applications, after it was previously postponed for similar reasons," Makhubo said. Makhubo further added that as a party, they were committed to the rule of law and will monitor the case to ensure that justice is brought to the victims of the alleged rapist.