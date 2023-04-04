Johannesburg - Each one is known for their remarkable contribution made to the entertainment industry, and now they come together as a family to unpack their religious and cultural beliefs, sexuality, and cultural views of family life in a reality show. Famed for their love of music, Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo will be taking viewers behind the scenes of their lives on Mzansi Magic’s The Bala Family, set to premiere on Thursday, April 20.

Since the Bala family’s love of music began, the Bala brothers have become household names. Zwai's success has been influential in both the music industry as well as within his family, spurring his brothers Loyiso and Phelo to pursue their successful music careers. Zwai simultaneously helped to revolutionise the genre of kwaito music through the legendary award-winning group TKZee and later in his career as a solo artist and one of the country’s most recognised crossover producers and musical directors.

Now, a couple of marriages, divorces, and a new generation of Bala kids later, their extended family, including mom Veronica, hopes that this challenging journey that they are sharing with their fans will help connect their disjointed lives, rekindle their love for each other, and create a sense of belonging and safety. “Our reality TV has proven to be a success, and we expect The Bala Family to take centre stage as we bring viewers up close and personal and to know a side that they never knew about their favourite personalities. The Bala Family story is a powerful reminder of how families can come together to overcome obstacles and create something meaningful. Viewers will be taken on a journey of how this family seeks to build their legacy in a way that will resonate with South Africans,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. Adonisi added: “Our goal at Mzansi Magic is to tell authentic stories that can resonate with and inspire our viewers, and The Bala Family is a perfect example of this.”