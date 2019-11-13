The November 24 implosion will affect Albertina Sisulu, Pixley Seme, Helen Joseph and Kort streets in the Joburg CBD.
Business owners and residents who live in the surrounds have to evacuate the area by 6.30am on November 23 to a waiting area at First National Bank for the duration of the blast.
Alaim Bhuiyan, owner of Laaten Supermarket, said the store would be closed on both days, which would adversely affect the business as it makes approximately R12000 a day.
Street vendor Joyce Ndlovu, who sells corn outside the Independent Media parking garage, seemed unaware of the planned road closure but said that she works on Saturdays and not on Sundays. Ndlovu said she makes approximately R200 a day and will have to hold on for the two days.