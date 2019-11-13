Bank of Lisbon building to go down in a bang









THE fire-damaged Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD is expected to be imploded on Sunday, November 24. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) The killer Bank of Lisbon building is set to be demolished to make way for new developments. The November 24 implosion will affect Albertina Sisulu, Pixley Seme, Helen Joseph and Kort streets in the Joburg CBD. Business owners and residents who live in the surrounds have to evacuate the area by 6.30am on November 23 to a waiting area at First National Bank for the duration of the blast. Alaim Bhuiyan, owner of Laaten Supermarket, said the store would be closed on both days, which would adversely affect the business as it makes approximately R12000 a day. Street vendor Joyce Ndlovu, who sells corn outside the Independent Media parking garage, seemed unaware of the planned road closure but said that she works on Saturdays and not on Sundays. Ndlovu said she makes approximately R200 a day and will have to hold on for the two days.

Ndlovu said she was the sole breadwinner and had five children to support at home.

“My husband passed away, leaving me with the children,” she said.

A worker at Home Hyper in Albertina Sisulu Street said they don't open on Sundays and plan on not opening on Saturday.

A student who lives at City Waldorf & Apartments on the corner of Pixley Seme and Albertina Sisulu streets said residents had been instructed to vacate the residential area by 6.30am and go to Bank City.

She said most students would be done with exams and at home.

“For those who finish later, we understand that for the sake of our health we have to co-operate with the instructions given,” she said.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the JMPD was aware and necessary closures would be done at 6am on the day of the implosion.

“There will be a site meeting that still has to take place on the finalisation of the issue,” said Minnaar.

A fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD in 2018, killing three firefighters who were struggling to douse the flames.

The fire at Lisbon, which housed the Departments of Human Settlements, Health and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, was as a result of the building not meeting the basic occupational health and safety standards.

The fire raged for three days and the City of Joburg had to enlist the help of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros to douse the flames.