Bank teller in hot water for allegedly stealing client's lotto winnings

Johannesburg - A North West bank teller has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing a lottery winner's money. Police have refused to say how much was stolen but said it was a "huge amount" that was taken over time. It has not been said just when the victim struck it lucky in the national lottery but the woman, who can't be named to protect her identity, put all her winnings in the bank. However, the bank teller, Nonhlanhla Phillona Matinyane, became aware of a lot of money in the woman's bank account. According to Colonel Adele Myburg of the North West Police, it's believed that Matinyane started making withdrawals from the woman's bank account.

The victim, however, was oblivious to the suspicious movements happening in her accounts until her financial adviser alerted her to that.

"The client, aged 46, was alerted by her financial advisor that withdrawals with substantial amounts of money were made from her account.

"Thus, the alleged theft was reported to the bank and the police. Matinyane was arrested after investigations revealed that she allegedly stole money from a client, who previously won an undisclosed amount of money in the National Lottery," Myburg said.

Matinyane, who hails from Ikageng township in Potchesftroom, appeared at the Swartruggens Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face a charge of theft. She was granted a R1500 bail. She is expected back in court on April 8.

Myburg said they were not allowed to disclose the name of the bank where the alleged theft occurred.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the Swartruggens police for their quick response and investigation which led to the arrest.

The Star