Banking Risk Information Centre says cybercrime on the rise during Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in cybercrime as fraudsters exploit the vulnerability of users to access personal information. The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) issued a warning that cybercriminals were exploiting “coronamania” panic for their scams. “These include spoofed emails offering products such as masks, or fake offerings of vaccines, leading to phishing websites. The emails come from seemingly realistic and reputable companies which manipulate people into clicking on links. “Some of these websites prompt the user for personal information which ends up in the hands of cybercriminals,” Sabric warned. Cybercriminals are also using SMS phishing to dupe victims into clicking on a link disguised as information on a Covid-19 breakout in their area to steal their credentials.

Standard Bank head of digital banking Andrew van der Hoven said fraudsters thrived during desperate times.

“They know there is communication around Covid-19 relief and support for those who may find themselves in financial difficulty and use that as a hook to reel in users,” he said.

The bank confirmed that during April it had experienced a spike in common cybercrime techniques such as phishing scams.

Van der Hoven said the highest volume of cybercrimes were perpetrated on internet banking platforms, which were largely accessed via a computer or laptop.

First National Bank (FNB) said that fraudsters had increased their efforts to defraud consumers through online shopping as a result of restrictions in physical shopping and consumers’ awareness about their personal safety.

FNB head of card fraud Senzo Nsibande said the latest modus operandi was that cybercriminals contacted bank customers to deceive them into willingly compromising their personal card details and one-time pins (OTPs).

“Criminals will call pretending to be from your bank of choice, informing you that there’s been fraud detected on your account while offering help to reverse the transactions. They then ask you to read out the OTP that you have just received, which simply enables them to fraudulently purchase goods using your card details online,” Nsibande said.

Sabric released their annual crime stats 2019 report yesterday, which revealed that digital banking fraud incidents on banking apps, online banking platforms and mobile banking increased by 20% last year.

According to Sabric, about 27929 digital fraud incidents were reported, with a gross loss of R284.4million while 23 206 incidents were reported in 2018 with a gross loss of R260m.