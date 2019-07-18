The beds that caused an outrage on social media with many saying that instead of being thrown out, they could be refurbished and given to those who need them.

Johannesburg - DA Shadow Health MEC in Gauteng Jack Bloom said he was pleased that Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital donated 675 of the beds it had thrown out to various NGOs. This follows a huge public outcry after a video of the beds rusting in the open at the hospital went viral on social media in May.

The department later said it had thrown out those beds out for the safety of the patients.

“All old beds were taken to facilities where patients are not that sick, others that are unsafe are in the process of being declared obsolete. Patient safety remains central to quality care. Even Bara patients deserve safe beds,” the department tweeted amid the outcry.

Patients sleeping on the floor in hospital, but look what's stacked up here. pic.twitter.com/UM8tdrGnwB — JustJude (@judebax) May 5, 2019

The department also said those beds had been replaced with new, better beds with modern height-adjustable beds that could be lowered to prevent patients from falling and angled to assist breathing.

However, Bloom said Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku had in a written reply to his questions in the Legislature stated that “various NGOs” got 675 beds and 325 beds were condemned.

Bloom said Masuku had in his reply stated that there were 1000 beds stored outside from January to July this year because of storage challenges.

"He said that hospital management took this decision as the beds were assessed and found not to be fit for purpose in the hospital.”

"I am pleased that NGOs got these beds instead of the wasteful original plan of hospital management. I suspect that more beds could have been donated in good condition but deteriorated in the sun and rain.

"The Gauteng Health Department needs to look after all its assets and make plans to sell or donate anything that it no longer finds useful," Bloom said.

The Star