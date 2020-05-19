Bara maternity ward cleared after patient tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - The maternity ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has been cleared and disinfected after a patient admitted there tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital had to dedicate other wards to admit pregnant women. The Gauteng Department of Health said the situation reduced the capacity of the general unit beds and there was additional pressure on bed capacity for maternity patients. "There was a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath that required the facility to clear the area for disinfecting. "Patients were eventually allocated beds when the process of disinfecting was completed in order to ensure the safety of both staff and patients.

"The facility was never shut down at any point. Services continue to be rendered," said Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekaka.

Kekana said there were 41 deliveries on the the night of the confirmed positive case, 19 C-sections and 22 normal births.

"The obstetrics protocols remain in place. The whole ward had to be place under quarantine in line with Covid-19 protocols," she said.

As of Monday, May 18, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2 343. There were 1 671 recoveries and 26 deaths while 61 people were in hospital.

The department also said there were 10 631 people who were found to have been in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19. They were traced and put in isolation.

According to the department, 8 266 of them have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are also 161 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 2343 26 1 671

Johannesburg 1 204 12 1019

Ekurhuleni 527 8 383

Tshwane 341 3 213

West Rand 71 3 343

Sedibeng 39 0 13

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 204 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 174 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 181 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 94 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 112 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 297 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 145 cases

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 79 cases

Unallocated 122

City of Tshwane: 341 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 41 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 13 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 111 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 68 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 70 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 23

Ekurhuleni: 527 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 42 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 38 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 167 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 116 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 101 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 20 cases

Unallocated cases: 43

Sedibeng 31 cases

Lesedi 4, Emfuleni 28, Midvaal 7

West Rand 71

Mogale City 45, Rand West City 15, Merafong City 5

Unallocated 6

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.

