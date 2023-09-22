Barista brewing a future despite challenge

Johannesburg - As the world spotlights Deaf Awareness Month throughout September, Nomcebo “Tiyo” Qwabe encourages the youth to soldier on and rise above any disability. Qwabe, who was born deaf, is committed to not letting her disability stand in the way of forging a brand-new career in the world of coffee.

The 25-year-old, who comes from KwaZulu-Natal, is also passionate about art, fashion design, netball and the thrill of watching rugby. “I would like to advise the youth that everything has its own time, and we achieve good things at different times. So, if you are unemployed, don’t give up; big opportunities are coming your way. Those who are on the YES programme should always aim for the best in whatever task they are given. They should never give up if they fail or make a mistake; it’s part of the learning process,” says Qwabe. Despite losing her mother in 2014 and being only left with her father, her experience fuelled her determination to overcome barriers.

Her life changed when she joined the Youth Employment Service (YES) barista programme at Famous Brands, where she honed her skills and transformed into a better team player. Qwabe not only has new skills that will be invaluable for her future, but her 12-month quality work experience has also allowed her to generate an income to support her family. The opportunity also opened doors to collaborating with diverse individuals, each offering valuable lessons.

Qwabe’s self-esteem soared, and she discovered that teamwork was an indispensable tool in the professional world. YES chief operating officer Leanne Emery Hunter spoke about Qwabe’s journey, pointing out that the barista training is a future-facing initiative. “Tiyo’s story is a powerful reminder that creating accessible employment programmes can truly change lives, and with two billion cups of coffee consumed across the globe every day, this barista training is a future-facing initiative. Barista skills are incredibly empowering. With this programme, young people can go from having no education or training to having a skill that’s in high demand around the world right now. It’s also the type of skill that youth can leverage to create their own small business, which means it encourages upward mobility at every level.”