Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates '30 Years of Creative Freedom’ to mark Youth Month

Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival has promised a diverse line-up, creative experiences, and art-filled experiences for its 2024 edition, marking Youth Month from June 27 to 29. The festival, one of Gauteng's largest youth arts events, draws thousands of culturally diverse youth to Constitution Hill for this month’s celebrations in a safe, engaging environment.

The 2024 edition of the festival, titled '30 Years of Creative Freedom,' will emphasise the significance of young people's involvement in creative and social movements. This year's performers and participants include Sophie Ndaba, Mmabatho Montsho, Kabza De Small, MÖRDA, Sjava, Nadia Nakai, FKA Mash, Kujenga, Holly Rey, Solo Ntsizwa ka Mthimkhulu, and PONACOLADA X NKLY. The Visions of Freedom Film Festival, curated by Mmabatho Montsho 2024, is set to be a significant highlight of this year's gig.

Montsho has invited local film students to discuss their artistic journey and challenges, creative breakthroughs, and musings on the theme of "30 Years of Creative Freedom". “The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival commemorates the committed and fearless spirit of the youth of ’76, who demanded education in a language they could understand and learn in. The Visions of Freedom Film Festival 2024—Student Edition wants to honour this spirit by focusing on student films. “Forty-eight years since the 1976 uprising, quality education remains inaccessible to many South African youth. And for those who do have access, many struggle with finding safe and dignified student accommodations, and still many struggle to pay their fees. Despite these challenges, students—in our case, film students—continue to complete their theses and raise money to make their graduation films with passion and dedication. These are the victories the festival wishes to platform.

“Visions of Freedom uses a language they have worked so hard to master: the cinematic language. In addition, the festival is inviting film and television industry leaders to watch the officially selected films and identify outstanding students and new graduates for internship and mentoring opportunities. We are all looking forward to celebrating your hard work and welcoming you into the industry.” This year, the curated makers market also includes a pop-up shop conceptualised by two members of Conhill’s Creative Uprising Hub: Floyd Manotoana, Floyd Avenue, and Andile Cele, Dope Store. Siyabonga Hlongwane, Constitution Hill's acting CEO, expressed pride in hosting the 2024 Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival, Conhill's major Youth Month event.