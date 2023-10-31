Ntombi Nkosi Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has wished the Matric Class of 2023 well in their exams.

Over 700 000 Grade 12 learners are writing their National Senior Certificate Examinations. Motshekga yesterday morning was at Rhodesfield School of Specialisation in Ekurhuleni to monitor the start of matric exams. She was joined by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We are just here to wish you well, you know some of your friends couldn’t survive this far and if you have survived this far just make it worth it. It doesn’t help to stay with us for 12 years and be as good as anyone who left us almost five years ago because if you don’t have a matric certificate… except your birth certificate, there is no scientific or any official evidence that you stayed with us for 12 years,” said Motshekga. She told the learners that they cared a lot for them. “Everybody said the Springboks have made it (winning the Rugby World Cup), so holiday, holiday. I’m sure everybody knows that this is your season, the Boks played on Saturday, now it’s your turn. My girls promised me that they are going to do it. This is your time until the end of exams,” she said.

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, Motshekga said Umalusi had approved all question papers to be administered in the October/November 2023 exams. She said they had enhanced security measures to prevent paper leaks in all nine provinces. This is in the wake of a cheating scandal in Mpumalanga last year where teachers sent learners the correct answers to one exam via a WhatsApp chat.