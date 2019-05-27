Idriss Kalonga from Malawi has been in the country for the past five years. He sells sculptures he designs in the Maboneng precinct in Johannesburg.

The Bassline Fest held at Constitution Hill in central Joburg witnessed the coming together of individuals from various African backgrounds in celebration of Africa Day, through the universal language of music. The event was successful in drawing a large crowd and keeping them entertained. Stalls made up most of the scenery as entrepreneurs brought with them their work which celebrates African history.

Kickstarting the music line-up was Standard Bank Jazz Artist of the Year Mandla Mlangeni’s jazz band TRC. The soothing sounds of their music created a cool and calm tempo, while attendees visited the various stalls, creating momentum for more artists in the line-up.

One performer who touched the hearts of the audience was South African Afro pop artist Buhlebendalo, who exuded powerful African energy when she walked on stage and paid homage to her ancestors before starting her performance.

Her voice captivated listeners with songs such as Too late for Mama, made famous by the legendary Brenda Fassie.

“Growing up I always wanted to be Brenda Fassie, and today I get to be her. I hope you feel her presence just as I do because she is here with us doing her splits,” said Buhlebendalo.

As the night progressed, other legendary artists from other countries came through and set the stage ablaze with performances that tapped deep into their cultural background.

Dobet Gnahoré, a singer from Ivory Coast, and daughter of percussionist Boni Gnahoré, wowed the crowd with her group Na Afriki, consisting mainly of French and Tunisian musicians. Her songs, mostly sung in French, and dance moves got the crowd excited and on their feet with an energy that spread across the venue.

Headlining the show was Nigerian songstress ASA, but before she got on stage, fellow Nigerian artist Oluwatosin Ajibade, best known to fans as Mr Eazi, set a good pace for her.

The singer and songwriter performed several songs from his earlier albums, such as Pour Me Water and Surrender, as well as some from his latest album, Life is Eazi volume 2, Lagos to London.

The crowd sang along to most of his songs, not forgetting that famous “zagadat” slogan which defines Mr Eazi.

By the time ASA walked on stage, the crowd was buzzing with energy, oozing Nigerian vibes and ready to receive more of her exceptional lyrics and mind-blowing vocals.