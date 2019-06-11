Former minister Bathabile Dlamini in Parliament. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

Former minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini said she did not hold any grudge for being reshuffled and not being appointed in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet. Dlamini said so in her letter as she resigned from her position as member of parliament for the ANC.

Dlamini, who is one of 14 former ministers who did not make it back to Cabinet, did not give reasons for quitting as MP.

However in her letter her letter to the ANC she says: "We must all be worried about the expediency that has been done within the aim of discrediting some of us. I hold no grudge for being reshuffled and not being appointed".

Dlamini, who is the head of the ANC Women's League, thanked the party for the opportunity to "serve the nation".

Her resignation was announced early on Tuesday, barely a day after Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele officially tendered their resignations.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina have both confirmed Dlamini's resignation.

Last week, former Cabinet ministers Nomaindia Mfeketho, Tokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba also called it quits as ANC MPs after serving in various Cabinet portfolios.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane did not take her parliamentary seat when the governing party appointed her as the chair of committees.

Meanwhile, about six new ANC MPs are expected to be sworn in this afternoon to fill the vacancies that arose when some former cabinet ministers and ANC members did not take up their seats.

Dlamini's resignation is sure to be welcomed by opposition parties who have been baying for her blood over the Sassa grant payment debacle during her tenure as social development minister.

Africa News Agency (ANA)