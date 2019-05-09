Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday that the metro would deliver more than 60% for his party due to its advantage of being in government.

The battle for Gauteng, the country’s economic hub, will hinge on Ekurhuleni - the only metro in the province which the ANC controls and that the DA wants to wrest away. Buoyant Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who is also the ANC’s regional chairperson, proclaimed on Wednesday that the metro would deliver more than 60% for his party due to its advantage of being in government.

“You know that we have an advantage here because we are a (party in) government. So, it should be easy for us to win because all the things that our people were complaining about have been resolved by us,” he said.

This comes as Masina slammed talk about the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader at next year’s National General Council (NGC) should the ANC have a poor showing at this year’s elections.

Masina called these rumours “disruptive”.

The ANC’s NGC is the mid-term review of the party’s progress following its elective conference, the last of which was in December 2017 at Nasrec, south of Joburg.

“We have long passed Nasrec. The next (ANC leadership) elections will be in 2022. We have a leadership now which was elected and we are united behind it,” Masina said, who was speaking in Katlehong after voting.

However, the DA’s Ekurhuleni leader Phillip de Lange stressed that the ANC’s “days were numbered”.

De Lange said the DA was aiming to reduce the ANC’s Ekurhuleni majority drastically from the last elections.

The ANC performed poorly in Gauteng at the 2016 local government elections, receiving 44.5%, which represented a slump of 10% from their 2014 general election showing.

In 2016, the DA received 38.4%, while the EFF, contesting its first local elections, gained a commendable 11% in Gauteng.

In Ekurhuleni, the ANC won 48.6% of the votes, the DA 34.1% and the EFF 11.2%.

“We (the DA) are looking good to wrestle Ekurhuleni away from them.

“Conservative estimates are that the DA will receive 39% to 42% in the metro,” De Lange speaking in Alberton asserted.

His estimation was echoed by EFF Ekurhuleni leader Koketso Mojatau, who said the ANC’s dithering on land would cost the party votes in Gauteng.

Most of the opinion polls released this week have predicted a coalition government following this year’s general elections.