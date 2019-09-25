File photo: AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Johannesburg - The legal battle over whether a state agency cut corners when it gave a company the green light to explore gas and oil reserves on 5500 farms, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal, will now be settled at the Constitutional Court. After losing its case in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier this year a timber farming company, which has many KZN farms that would be affected by the exploration, has approached the apex court.

At stake for Normandien Farms are millions of rand in investment it has made in many of the affected farms. In addition to timber, it also produces bottled water at one of the farms.

“Normandien has incurred a capital investment of about R40million to set up a water bottling plant on the farm Albany.

"In the event of the exploration right being granted, it would seriously affect such an operation and the water extracted from the earth,” the company's chief executive, John Hoatson, said in court papers filed.

The Petroleum Agency SA (Pasa) accepted Rhino Oil’s exploration application in May 2016 and Normandien launched its first application against the move in December that year in the Western Cape High Court.

Normandien won its application at the high court but suffered a defeat at the SCA.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has informed the company that the Concourt would hear its appeal on November 26.

Justice Mogoeng gave respondents in the matter - Pasa, Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration SA - until October 18 to file their written arguments.

In the papers, Hoatson insisted that Normandien was vexed by the process followed by Pasa ahead of giving Rhino Oil the green light.

Normandien argued that Pasa failed to properly consult and give notice to the affected landowners before deciding in favour of the exploration.

The company said Pasa cannot produce evidence that it received any comments from the public regarding Rhino Oil’s application.

It said this “fatally defective” process precluded many affected landowners from voicing their objection.

“In this regard, it is not denied by Pasa that Normandien did not get notice and was precluded from the (consultation) process and it is also not denied that Normandien is an interested party,” said Hoatson.

Pasa’s alleged failures to comply with legislation were enough to have its decision set aside, Hoatson said.

“It is respectfully submitted that the actions of Pasa, by virtue of the fact that it has not complied with peremptory requirements, has the effect that the actions taken by it are unlawful and should be set aside on the basis of an illegality.

“It’s also contended that in the new constitutional dispensation if a statutory body has failed to comply with its statutory obligations and it constitutes an illegality, that such could be set aside without proof of prejudice,” said Hoatson.

But Pasa and Rhino Oil will go into the Concourt battle emboldened by findings of the SCA that Normandien was consulted.

In a ruling that went against Normandien and delivered in May this year, Acting Judge of Appeal Clive Plasket found Pasa had issued notices to communities that it had accepted Rhino Oil’s application.

“It also sent notices to a number of magistrate’s courts in the proposed exploration area,” said Judge Plasket.

“Notices were not sent to all magistrate’s courts in that area and the notices did not expressly identify the specific properties that could potentially be affected.

“In an attempt to remedy these defects, Pasa on December 21, 2016, published a further notice in the (KZN) Government Gazette stating that it had accepted the application and calling for objections by February 3, 2017.”

Judge Plasket also found it a matter of fact that Normandien participated in public hearings. “Normandien’s attorney, Peter Vinnicombe, attended a public meeting - part of the public participation process - concerning the environmental impact assessment and environmental management programme for the first time on November 24, 2016. He attended a second meeting on December 2, 2016. On December 13, 2016, however, Normandien launched its urgent high court application.”

