Professor Roy Marcus and Jaco van Schoor. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Exactly two years since the University of Johannesburg (UJ) opened a criminal case against two former executives it accused of stealing millions from its coffers, the Hawks have not finalised their investigation. UJ opened the case against Professor Roy Marcus, its former council chairperson, and Jaco van Schoor, the former vice-chancellor of finance, in September 2017. The fraud case was opened at the Brixton police station and handed over to the Hawks.

It emerged in July 2017 that UJ had uncovered that Marcus and Van Schoor had allegedly siphoned off at least R25 million from its coffers.

They were alleged to have channelled the money into Innovative Investment Corporation (IIC), a Sandton-based company in which they had shares.

IIC allegedly got the millions from a solar geyser installation project. The geysers were meant to be installed at the university’s premises and residences.

In August last year UJ obtained a summary judgment from the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, ordering the pair to repay it R14m.

Marcus and Van Schoor challenged and rescinded the summary judgment, paving the way for a protracted civil battle that continues to play out between themselves and UJ.

However, the criminal investigation remains incomplete.

“(The) investigation process is not yet finalised on this matter,” said the spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

She said the unit would hand over the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after receiving some of the outstanding documents.

“This office awaits bank statements for both alleged suspects regarding application reports that were submitted to the banks, as well as statements supporting a forensic report.

“Once the above are received, the alleged suspects will be summoned for warning statements and the docket will therefore be submitted to the NPA for a decision and/or further instructions,” said Mulamu.

Bridget von Holdt, speaking on behalf of Van Schoor and Marcus, said the pair had no comment on the Hawks’ probe.

Previously, she said: “Both Marcus and Van Schoor vehemently deny the allegations made by UJ. There is no basis whatsoever for a conclusion at this stage that they stole money or in any way acted unlawfully.”

The university said it “unfortunately” could not do anything about the ongoing police investigation.

“The criminal complaint is still subject to investigation,” said Herman Esterhuizen, the university’s spokesperson.

The Star