Beating the drum to silence the sound of guns in Africa

The ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR) with the support of the South African government and the African Union recently hosted Africa Day celebrations under the theme “let the guns be silenced and the drums roll". The intention of the drumming performance, held at Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum in Pretoria, was to highlight the urgency of peace across Africa and beating Covid19. The highlight of the celebration was a 20-minute peace song produced and directed by world-renowned percussionist, music scholar and recording artist Dr Sello Galane who led an ensemble of nine drummers from all over Africa in two performances on the day. The campaign saw hundreds of thousands of Africans participate in the live streaming via the web page and social media platforms from all over the continent and the world. While some simply watched the performance by Galane’s ensemble, there were those who joined in the drumming of their own.

Lucky Masilela, who is the CEO of ZACR, said they decided to host the drumming for peace on Africa Day as it was an important day for the continent and for the DotAfrica Foundation.

"It is only fitting that Africans should gather together (virtually) on this day to combat Covid-19 and to Silence the Guns as expressed in the flagship project of the African Union”, he said.

Masilela said although it was the first time a campaign of that nature was run, they intend to hold it annually in celebration of Africa Day and pan-African solidarity.

In addition to the performance at Freedom Park, ZACR encouraged Africans to film themselves drumming and upload their videos on www.silencingtheguns.africa.

“We pulled together the finest of the drummers from the great history that I had with them as a musician. They include El Haj from Senegal, Michael Ohene Dodoo from Ghana and many great South African percussionists. The technique we used was call-and-response to represent a dialogue through drums. If we had an audience with us at the venue today, they would also have been encouraged to participate in the drumming”, said Galane.

Patron of the campaign and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Pinky Kekana said: "People are able to communicate through drumming and today we focused the drumming on the Silencing of the Guns and on drowning the challenge of Covid-19”.