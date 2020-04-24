Beautician fears possible business ruin due to lockdown

Beautician Pearl Bevu, 46, is feeling stressed as her stock from China, which she has already paid for in preparation for her busiest season, is yet to arrive. The East London business owner has taken a knock because her busiest month is fast approaching. “People were preparing for matric farewells so I'd taken orders for May and June.” Bevu owns a beauty and nails salon in the Eastern Cape coastal town called Pink Touch. It makes approximately R10000 to R15000 in a good month, of which she has to pay rent and salaries, leaving the business with R5000. The beauty therapist said she normally asked her clients to pay her when they booked their treatments so she could prepare her two employees.

“We use the money to buy the stock,” she said. “I've paid for it, but some of the stock hasn’t arrived.”

Bevu said she was looking at a loss of R200 a day on nails and R150 to R2500 on hair she imports from China.

“Even on Wednesday I was on the phone with my supplier and I still don’t know if the stock is coming.”

Bevu said she was going to have to cancel her bookings.

“Some of the money I can return, but if the clients don’t understand, I will have to take it from my pocket,” she said.

Bevu believes her business qualifies for the Covid-19 relief fund, which she applied for.

“But because of the congestion (in the application process) I haven’t won, but I am going to try again,” she said.