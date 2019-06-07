File photo

It was a cold night in May last year that changed the life of Monica Modisapudi for ever. This was the night she attended the annual Uthingo Lwenkosazana Ladies Gala Dinner hosted by Cindy Nkomo, a five-time Comrades Marathon medallist from the popular social running club Fat Cats Athletic Club.

The event is a pre-Comrades evening which serves as a formal send-off dinner for women running the Comrades each year.

The event inspired Modisapudi to move from being a jogger to a competitive social runner and encouraged her new journey of a healthy and active lifestyle.

A guest at the dinner, she said: “What I saw that night was truly moving. The stories told by the ladies of conquering Comrades, despite facing adversity, really inspired me to look at my life differently.

“I was motivated by seeing beautiful, slim and fit ladies who have children,” said the 41-year-old,

At the time a casual runner, she would run under 7km three times a week after work in Alexandra.

A fellow resident soon noticed her on the streets and invited her to join their newly formed running group, #RunAlex.

Thirteen months later, the mother-of-two will be lining up on Sunday outside the Durban City Hall as a novice with 20000 other runners to take on the gruelling 87km marathon.

“I was just a lazy jogger in the neighbourhood but once I became a regular with #RunAlex, my running shifted to another level.

“I got to learn more about timing myself when running, breathing techniques and the importance of stretching, which saw my goal of running the Comrades like other ladies coming together,” Modisapudi said.

After doing a few 30km runs, she gradually worked up to her first marathon in January at Johnson Crane, where she qualified for the Comrades with an impressive time of 4 hours and 25 seconds.

On Sunday she will be among 30 #RunAlex members competing in the Comrades.

She aims to deliver the Vic Clapham medal to her two children by crossing the finishing line in under 12 hours.

The township group have grown from the 20 members in January last year to more than a 100, who meet every Saturday and Sunday at the Altrec Stadium in Alexandra.