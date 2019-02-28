The face of Lux, Nandi Madida, at the Lux launch at Munro Boutique Hotel in Houghton. Floyd Matlala

Beauty is skin deep, personal and subjective. These were the words of businesswoman and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo who was at the fragrance and floral affair, hosted by skincare brand LUX yesterday.

“I consider a woman beautiful when she is comfortable in her own skin, she exudes a sense of confidence, a sense of calm, knowing and of mystery. I think that makes any woman who walks into a room beautiful.”

The ambassador said having been a part of the brand before was a full circle moment.

Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Floyd Matlala

“I mean 10 years later (for them) to have asked me to journey with them, with their new campaign is affirming. I was 10 years younger and to be asked at 10 years older, it means that maybe this auntie is ageing quite fine,” she joked.

Kumalo said the brand was luxurious, indulgent and iconic.

“I remember back in the day, when we were still growing up watching other ambassadors on TV. Now it’s our turn and the youngsters are watching us now. It’s just wonderful to be part of the family.”

Tumi Voster, who hosted the event, said it was important to always celebrate the importance of women power especially in this day and age.

The event, held at the Munro Boutique Hotel, was a journey into the senses while celebrating the launch of the new Even Tone soap bar with a perfumery station and a chance to indulge your inner creativity with a flower crown-making station.

Tumi Voster. Picture: Floyd Matlala

In attendance were several influencers and celebrities, including actress and Revlon ambassador Michelle Mosalakae and Somizi Mhlongo.

Nandi Madida was all smiles in a beautiful and bright pink dress.

She said that it was a special time for her to celebrate women.

“Growing up with my mom, I used the soap bar as a fragrance when I was younger.

“Then we would watch people like Khanyi Dhlomo on the television and I said to myself, ‘I can be that woman one day, I am valid’.

“So being the face is an absolute honour because there are so many incredible faces who came before me, who inspired me, the calibre is amazing. It really means the world to me.

“We are strong and intelligent, we are more, more than you can see and that is such an important narrative.”