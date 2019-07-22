As the season of beauty queens and pageants begins, three former Miss Soweto’s came together to discuss the importance of a powerful mind. Lungile Buhale (2014), Nthabiseng Kgasi (2016) and Busisiwe Mmotla (2017) teamed up with Looking Good LCN and Dabur (Long & Lasting, ORS & Vatika Afro Naturals for a conversation about the intersection of beauty and brains.

The former titleholders each have a degree and are currently involved in pursuing more knowledge. Buhale spoke on how the pageant world should focus more on brain power over looks and should allow for finalists to answer questions for longer than a minute to allow for their personalities to show.

The women also discussed the need for support.

“Miss Soweto is a brand that needs to evolve into a sustainable platform that allows the girls to access the much needed help to develop their passion even after their reign,” said Kgasi.

She added that support can be offered through workshops aimed at enhancing knowledge of basic skills and experiences.

“Support in opening up doors and opportunities to develop the Miss Soweto brand, the community and the winner.”

Mmotla added: “more needs to done to ensure the standards of beauty are raised above shallow norms they have been confined to. We need to give access to different girls of different sizes and shapes.”

Buhale is launching an entrepreneurial platform opportunity programme called Face of Vilakazi.

“The programme is an idea that has different individuals supply their business ideas and inspiration for a chance to develop them in a series of weeks coupled up with different types of obstacles aimed at strengthening the idea.”

Kgasi is finishing her Honours degree with the prospect of entering Miss South Africa in the future and also pursuing a career in radio presenting.

Mmotla said she wants to do more for teachers and the education system in the country.

“I am going to pursue a law degree to help the teachers association.”

The conversation took place at Grace Skin and Wellness in Sandton.



