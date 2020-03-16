Bebe Winans' SA concert cancelled in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Johannesburg - US singer Bebe Winans' show has been cancelled as he is from one of the countries whose citizens won't be allowed into South Africa in response to the fast spreading Covid-19. The cancellation of the multi award winner's show follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday that people from high risk Covid-19 countries like the US, US, Italy and China will be not be allowed into South Africa. Winans was expected to perform at Johannesburg’s Ticket Pro Dome on March 20 and at the Durban ICC on the March 21. However, Ramaphosa announced a travel ban to European countries, the US and the UK, which are hard hit by the Covid-19. “We are imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China as from 18 March, 2020,” he said.

In a statement, concert organisers admitted that the announcement by the president led to the cancellation as well as gatherings of more than 100 people have now been prohibited.

"Following the declaration of a National State of Disaster by the President of South Africa by the President of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa due to the growing spread of Covid-19, the organisers of the Bebe Winans Born for This: The Musical Experience SA Tour have postponed the concert in line with the travel ban for high risk countries and the prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people.

"This decision aligns with the directives announced by the Presidency in the interests of the health and safety of Bebe's South Africa fans.

"New dates will be announced in due course. Ticket holders are eligible for refunds and or can retain their tickets for access to the next show when new dates are announced."

