‘Bedroom for who’? TK Nciza, fiancée, gets spicy and personal

Johannesburg - ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and his fiancée Lebo Phasha spilled the tea on how they keep their romance heated, suggesting that people should not limit themselves when it comes to pleasure. In an Instagram live video shared on social media, Pasha can be heard saying: “Do not limit yourself when it comes to pleasure; have it everywhere. Everywhere. Bedroom for what? For who? Yes, we want spicy.”

In the video, a man suspected to be Nciza is heard echoing her sentiments, saying: “Bedroom for who?" Nciza was married to Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu, with whom he shares three sons. Their daughter died in a car accident in 2009. After 15 years of marriage, the pair had an amicable divorce in 2019.

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband, TK Nciza, and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union. I am thankful for the support we have given each other over the years while raising our children. We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children,” Mafu said in a statement. It is reported that Nciza and Phasha went public with their relationship on Christmas Eve last year after they were photographed wearing traditional Xhosa clothing. According to Zimoja, Nciza said he is happy and confirmed he is getting ready for marriage, but couldn’t share all the details as he is a “private person”.

Despite being fully in the political sphere now, Nciza is also known for his mark in the music industry, having been part of the popular music company TS Records. Before the closure of the company, he worked with well-known artists such as DJ Sbu. Mafu also hinted that she had also moved on after posting a mystery man on her Instagram account a few months ago.

She also opened up about her hearing impairment, revealing she feels relieved to share her journey. Mafu said her hearing challenge has on multiple occasions made her feel embarrassed, particularly when getting interviews. Mafu shared a video on her Instagram account where she opened up about her journey with clinical audiologist Lasila Singh, detailing some of her most embarrassing ordeals.