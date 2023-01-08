Bloemfontein - While the ANC and its top leaders celebrated the party’s 111th birthday at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Free State, some party members slipped out of the stadium and spent some time at a nearby tavern. Some of those sitting at the tavern seemed completely drunk even before the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, made his annual January 8 speech.

Historically, the January 8 statement is meant to set the tone for the party’s ambitions and government business for the year ahead. For those sitting at the nearby tavern, the January 8 statement formed part of the end of the December holidays and the return to ordinary life on January 9, with most employees returning to work. Some sang struggle songs while drinking beer, while others danced and enjoyed a visit to a new province.

The Star spoke to James Combrink, 40, from Kimberley, who said he was enjoying his beers and celebrating with the ANC. Combrink said he was not afraid of being seen with alcohol at the event. "We are celebrating with the ANC because they have done a lot for us. This is the only party for now that can create a better future for us," Combrink said. He said while South Africa was faced with different challenges that made the future seem bleak for young people, there was hope in the ANC.

"I think the current leadership should give a chance to the younger generation to lead because the ANC is still a good party, but we just need fresh blood to take the mandate forward," he said. Another ANC supporter, Thomas Riba, who was also enjoying his time at the tavern, said he and other supporters had driven from Limpopo to attend the celebrations. Riba said he was interested in the events inside the stadium but that he was tired from the journey and wanted to just relax at the tavern with a glass of beer.

"It was a long drive to Bloem, so we are just cooling off, then we are going back inside the stadium," he said. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had earlier warned that ANC members and supporters should refrain from any acts that would bring the party into disrepute during the celebrations. The ANC would also trade the popping of the champagne bottle for the releasing of doves. The ANC's birthday cake would also be donated to a children’s home.