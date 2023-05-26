Being a hit man has a spiritual cost, warned spiritual leader

Johannesburg - Every action has a consequence; what you do will come back to you or your offspring, warned a social commentator, as the scourge of the izinkabi (hit men) phenomenon is increasing. The warning comes after a hit man interviewed by Road Safety Ambassador Ayanda Msweli in one of his YouTube documentaries conceded that some of the victims they killed haunt them.

The hit man, who was speaking anonymously, said after killing a victim, he went straight to a witch doctor. “Once I have killed and taken the soul of a victim, I go into a vehicle carrying other hit men and go straight to a witch doctor. I do not go to my home because immediately after killing, I have children, and this might have an effect on them,” said the hit men. He said the witch doctor does a ritual, including cleansing, because some families go the extra mile to get revenge on those who killed them.

Spiritual healer,teacher, and sangoma Reverend Dineo Ndlanzi said: “What you do will come back to you. So you might not live to fully experience the wrath of blood that you have shed, but those who come after you — your offspring — will be the ones who actually have to rectify some of their actions.” She added: “They don’t go home because they know what they are doing is wrong; they know that the consequences are going to impact the lives of their children. Healers can cleanse people’s physical bodies, but they can’t cleanse them of the lives they have taken. Because once you have taken a life, it does not only affect you; it also affects every aspect of your soul. The more you kill, the more you lose your soul and enter into darkness, and that darkness becomes a weapon that destroys your loved ones.”

The hit men said cleansing was important because the families of the victim may set a snare or a trap so that they die. “Most of us hit men are aware that families tend to set snares or traps to seek revenge; their muthi may make us mentally disturbed, or we may attempt to kill someone who is armed, and then they kill us, die with any weapon, be struck by a car, or when you die, you call their names,” said the hit men. He said out of his team of nine people, there had been incidents where they died because of snares or traps.

“The parents of one of them told me that he was shouting the name of the person whom we had a picture of and later killed. The same person once came to me while he was serving another sentence in prison. The person visited me a number of times, and he was armed. I had to ask my mother to go to a witch doctor so that this dead person could stop troubling me. After killing him, I thought I took the correct measures in cleansing, but that was not the case; he troubled me even when I was sleeping during the day. “At night he troubled me to the point that I would just wake up and pace around. He was carrying a firearm and appeared very angry; he kept on asking why I killed him. I would wake up wet from sweating and never knew peaceful sleep,” he said. He said another victim who troubled him would appear from the clouds, still wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he murdered him.

“Immediately after appearing, he used to strangle me so hard. I wrote down the names of all the people I have killed. I gave my mother the list and asked her to go to one of the biggest churches in South Africa (the church name is known to The Star) to ask for forgiveness. Indeed, my mother carried silver coins and asked the church to intercede. After my mother did as I asked her, I was amazed because two of the dead people came and told me that I was getting away with this because of that church. I watched him leave until he disappeared,” said the hit man. He said he used to do armed robbery and was later recruited by another hit man who was based at Nancefield Hostel in Soweto to do hits on people and make lots of money. He said there were a number of family members who had been involved in being hit men.

“I saw this work (killing) as a clean job because it’s just me and my gun. Clients would give us photos, then kill us and collect the rest of my money. There were no witnesses, but later I got arrested,” he said. The hit man said he used to do sordid work; back then, they used to call themselves servants of Satan. “We used to pray to Satan, but now I don’t want to; I now serve God,” he said.