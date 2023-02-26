Bele-Bela man steals his friend’s gun, shoots ex-girlfriend and daughter before turning the gun on himself

Joburg - Limpopo police have opened two counts of murder and an inquest after a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. On Saturday, Ndlovu Hendrick Muzi, 38, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Abrahams Carmen Cloete, 34, and her daughter Lee Cloete, 11, at Leana Hof in Bela-Bela.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect allegedly went to the victim’s house at about 12:00 and, apparently without saying anything, fired some shots at the woman and her daughter before killing himself. The suspect and the victims died instantly, the police said. “The police were notified about the incident, and upon arrival with the emergency services, the three victims were all certified dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stole his friend’s firearm,” Mojapelo said.

The police in Bela-Bela are investigating two counts of murder, inquest, theft of firearms and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. “We are saddened by this tragic incident because innocent lives continue to be lost at the hands of men who seem to be inclined to committing acts of gender-based violence at any moment the relationship collapses. People experiencing relationship challenges are urged to seek assistance and desist from resorting to extreme violence,” said Lieutenant-General Hadebe. Police opened cases of double murder, inquest, theft of firearms and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.