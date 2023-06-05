Belinda Echeozonjoku announced as new City of Joburg DA caucus leader

Johannesburg – The DA's new leader in caucus, Belinda Echeozonjoku, said she has a great vision for the DA in Johannesburg. Echeozonjoku was announced as the DA caucus leader in Johannesburg on Monday after being voted in uncontested. Echeozonjoku replaced former mayor Mpho Phalatse as caucus leader.

Echeozojoku is a published author. She has been in the DA for several years and faces the task of leading a caucus that is on the opposition benches and has had problems with its former coalition partners. "To be effective in our mission, we need a strong foundation. I pledge to revive the research capacity in our political office, enabling our caucus to make informed decisions and provide well-researched proposals," Echozonjoku said. Echeozonjoku said that unity was important in ensuring that the DA in Johannesburg becomes an effective opposition. She said factionalism was one of the dividing issues in most political parties.

"Unity is not just a word; it is the lifeblood of our success. We must foster an environment where everyone’s voice is heard without fear. Communication on our strategy must be shared transparently, ensuring that we all pull in the same direction. We must recognise that success is not achieved through a one-man show but through the power of collaboration and collective action. Together, we can achieve more," she said. Echeozonjoku proposed the reintroduction of a buddy system for all councillors, strengthening the bonds within the caucus and providing support to one another. "By coming together and driving change, we will demonstrate to our residents that the DA is their only option—their beacon of hope.