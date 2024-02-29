Ben-Mazwi imparts pearls of wisdom to budding actors and performers

Entertainment aficionados have offered pearls of wisdom to up-and-coming talented artists who aspire to make a big name for themselves in the entertainment industry. This is against the backdrop of the Joburg Film Festival, an independent platform that rewards excellence in film and embraces the legacy of cinematic legends. It also honours cinematic giants, with a key theme centred on inspirational storytellers who enthral audiences worldwide.

Actress and producer Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, who graced the opening of the festival, told The Star that the industry encourages zeal, pointing out the importance of having a ‘why’ you want to do this as it gives you a drive during stormy days. “I always say this to young men and women who are wanting to enter this industry, make sure you know why. Do not chase fame because it isn’t glamorous. It is a very difficult industry, it takes a lot of hard work. It takes a lot of zeal, and it takes a lot of character building. It takes a lot of rejection handling and it takes a lot out of you emotionally.’’ “As a performer, you are supposed to dig very deep because it can become very draining and challenges your mental health, so make sure you know why. Make sure that it is a call. Because when things are not going well, you need to still get out of bed, and you need to still ask why I am doing this. Make sure that ‘why’ is very clear, because that will keep you going.’’

Speaking about the festival, she expressed pride in how it has grown over the years, giving a platform to storytellers. “This is my first Joburg Film Festival. I have always been on set and missed one. But what I am so proud to see is the growth. How much it has grown and scaled up. Now we have international artists as guests. But I am more excited about the platform that it has given storytellers like me to showcase their own independent films and also network.” Joburg Film Festival Executive Director, Tim Mangwedi, explained the essence of the festival: “In the dynamic landscape of ‘Glocalization’ of media and entertainment, the Joburg Film Festival is a pivotal platform at the heart of Africa’s cultural and creative revolution. This sub-Saharan African premier film festival and content market trade fair is set against the backdrop of the continent’s rich stories and talent. It embodies the spirit of new Africa, one that is eager to showcase its creative prowess and engage in dialogue with the global community.