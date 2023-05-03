Bester: new legal representatives for Dr Magudumana and her father

Johannesburg – Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, showed up at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court unmasked on Wednesday. She was expected to apply for bail. On her first and second appearances, she had covered her face with a surgical mask and sweater, but today she surprised those who attended court.

Magudumana and co-accused, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo, and Motenyane John Masukela, were due to apply for bail, while two other former G4S employees, a male and a female, were making their first appearance. The suspects are facing serious charges, including aiding Bester to escape from prison, murder, and defeating the ends of justice. Her family members were spotted inside the court. When approaching the bench inside the dock, Magudumana waved and blew kisses at her loved ones, and before sitting down, she made a cross-sign over her chest.

When journalists asked if she was okay, Magudumana nodded her head with a shy smile. Her face was glowing, and her hair was neatly styled with a top bun. As expected, she sported a Nike sweater. She was more relaxed and maintained smiles throughout the morning, unlike the last time when she appeared nervous and emotional. Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi earlier adjourned the case in order for Legal Aid representatives to consult with accused number 8 and other suspects who had been ditched by their lawyers.

Some lawyers, including the one who previously represented Magudumana, announced that they were withdrawing their services. Lawyer Machine Motloung confirmed to Khabisi that he was now representing Magidumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who is currently out on R10 000 bail. Sekeleni and Bester are expected back in court on May 16, 2023.

Today marks exactly one year since Bester’s daring escape from a maximum security facility in Mangaung. This was after he faked his own death by setting himself on fire. Well, that was the plan, but it has been established that the charred remains found in cell 35 were of Katkego Beteng-Mpholo. Outside court, a number of organisations carrying placards in support of Beteng-Mpholo peacefully protested.

"Bereng-Mpholo was a great guy; his family’s loss is our loss. He was a big soccer fan and an active Celtics Football Club supporter. He used to make jokes and laugh a lot," said Tshepang Mokoena. Some members of different political parties were also seen in attendance to support Beteng-Mpholo’s family. He will be laid to rest this coming Saturday. The state proposed that the matter be postponed to May 10 and 11, 2023 for bail due to new developments and having new accused in the case.