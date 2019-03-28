The late Lebo Mathosa was one of the hottest female singers in South Africa. Picture: Neo Ntsoma

You think you have what it takes to play the late legendary kwaito singer and dancer Lebo Mathosa? Auditions for The Lebo Mathosa Story will take place at the Sky Rink Studioson on Sunday. Hopefuls must be between the ages of 10 and 14 years as well as 20 to 30 years to audition for the younger and older Mathosa.

TV channel BET Africa said they were looking for someone with a powerful voice, eye-catching dance moves and a sense of fashion that would make Mathosa proud.

Monde Twala, the vice-president for youth, music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), said bringing Mathosa’s biopic to the streets and screens of South Africa was an example of BET’s commitment to celebrating black excellence and culture.

“Lebo was a pivotal voice of her generation and her legacy continues to inspire. It’s about time we share her untold story with audiences across the continent.”

The biopic is based on the singer’s incredible life story and will take viewers on a journey to the 1990s at the beginning of the South African kwaito revolution. Mathosa shot to fame as the lead member of the pioneering kwaito group Boom Shaka, before pursuing a solo career and becoming a household name.

She was renowned for her unapologetic demeanour, her provocative dance moves, her edgy fashion sense and trendy hairstyles. Her success quickly earned her the title of “The New Madonna of the Townships”. Mathosa went on to climb the charts and win a number of the industry’s biggest awards. She also performed at some of the country’s most historic events, including a memorable show at Nelson Mandela’s 85th birthday party.

The biopic is a collaboration between BET Africa and the Lebo Mathosa Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering young talent.

The Gauteng Film Commission and the Department of Trade and Industry have endorsed the project, which aims to celebrate the star’s meteoric rise to success in a six-part miniseries co-produced by Ochre Media and set to air on BET Africa in September.