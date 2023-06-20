Beware hijackings in Bojanala district, drivers are told

Johannesburg - Police in the Bojanala Platinum District (Brits and Rustenburg) would like to alert motorists about an increase in hijackings, particularly of delivery cars and trucks. This comes after several cases were reported recently.

According to Colonel Adele Myburgh, at lunchtime on June 13, a 39-year-old guy driving a white Scania truck laden with cooking oil pulled over next to the N4 road, near the Swartruggens Toll Gate, to relieve himself. “Three individuals in a silver Toyota Yaris allegedly confronted him, blindfolded him and dragged him into their car. All of his belongings, including personal documents and his cellphone, were confiscated. “He was eventually released at an unknown location and managed to call Swartruggens police two days later. In a second unrelated incident reported on June 14 at about 12:00, a 29-year-old driver was driving on the R511 road, near the N4 off-ramp in Brits, in his white Toyota Hilux, on his way to deliver medication.

“Two vehicles allegedly forced him to stop after being boxed in from the front by a Ford Figo vehicle and from the back by a Nissan Almera.” Myburgh said after pulling off the road, the suspects pointed him with a firearm and forced him into the Almera vehicle while his vehicle was taken. “The victim was shortly after the incident dropped off in Muldersdrift, where a passer-by assisted him to alert the police.

“In another unrelated incident reported in Rustenburg on June 15 at about 05:30, a 45-year-old victim was driving in his Toyota Fortuner on his way to work. “He was allegedly stopped and boxed in by two vehicles (a Ford Ranger and a BMW) at a stop sign on the corner of Boom and Zendeling streets. Four armed suspects ordered him out of his vehicle and drove off, leaving the victim next to the road. “In the last incident reported on Thursday at about 20:15, a 34-year-old victim was driving on the R566 road at Lokgalong in Marikana in a Toyota Quantum. He had just dropped off his colleague when a black Audi allegedly stopped next to him, and one of the occupants pointed a firearm at him.

“Three suspects entered the Quantum, and they drove off with the victim, and the victim managed to open the door and jump out, while the suspects continued to drive off.” Myburgh added that motorists, especially drivers of delivery vehicles, were urged to be vigilant at all times and follow these tactics: “Check that you are not being followed. Always be extra vigilant when leaving malls, your work, or when heading home late at night or early in the morning. If you suspect that you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or any busy public area.

“When stopping behind another vehicle or at junctions and traffic lights, leave enough space in front of your vehicle to make an emergency escape if necessary from hijackers. Be cautious while on the road. Know where you are going beforehand to avoid getting lost in unknown areas. “Be mindful of areas where there are high crime volumes and be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles or people. Report suspicious vehicles and people to the police. “Do not stop next to the road or give any person a lift. If you have to use a bathroom, stop at a garage or shop where there are other people around.”