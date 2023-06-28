Independent Online
The Star
Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Beware of a ‘Captain Mokoena’ who poses as a Hawks investigator

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) announced on Tuesday that it had come to its attention that a certain “Captain Mokoena”, who calls himself the lead investigator, had been posing as a Hawks investigator.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the impersonator used a police letterhead in his correspondence and attempted to solicit bribes from those he claimed he was about to arrest.

"In a letter in the possession of the Hawks, he writes that an arrest warrant has been issued against a prominent figure in one of the municipalities in the Free State," Mohobeleli said.

The provincial head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, would like to warn residents about this fake investigator.

"We do not have a Captain Mokoena in our employ. More importantly, under no circumstances will a police investigator demand money from a complainant, victim, or suspect in exchange for services rendered or the omission thereof. Posing as a police official is a criminal offence. You will be arrested."

Mohobeleli added that Hawks investigators were already tracing the origins of this letter.

"Anyone with information on a man going by the alias Captain Mokoena is urged to alert the nearest police, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111," he said.

The Star

