Johannesburg - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) announced on Tuesday that it had come to its attention that a certain “Captain Mokoena”, who calls himself the lead investigator, had been posing as a Hawks investigator. Free State Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the impersonator used a police letterhead in his correspondence and attempted to solicit bribes from those he claimed he was about to arrest.

"In a letter in the possession of the Hawks, he writes that an arrest warrant has been issued against a prominent figure in one of the municipalities in the Free State," Mohobeleli said. The provincial head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, would like to warn residents about this fake investigator. "We do not have a Captain Mokoena in our employ. More importantly, under no circumstances will a police investigator demand money from a complainant, victim, or suspect in exchange for services rendered or the omission thereof. Posing as a police official is a criminal offence. You will be arrested."