Beware of fake luxury brands, says luxury authenticator

His comments come after a container filled with fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and other counterfeit designer clothing, estimated to be worth around R400 million, was discovered in Durban.

"South Africa has become a hotspot for ‘triple A-grade’ fakes — replicas of luxury items that are quite difficult to distinguish from the original," said Zahariev.

Zahariev says that most people who buy from a flea market know they are getting a fake, but many of those buying through online channels like Instagram aren’t aware and are being duped.

According to Luxity, the proliferation of these items is largely due to scammers increasingly peddling them online, with websites accounting for 41% of sales, followed by online marketplaces (32%), and social media sites (28%).