Nurses evacuating patients from the burning Bheki Mlangeni Hospital. Picture: @AdvBarryRoux Twitter

Soweto - Bheki Mlangeni Hospital has been shut down until further notice after a fire broke out in the Human Resource office of the facility, resulting in 86 patients being evacuated. No one was injured and all the patients were successfully sent to other health facilities in the area when the fire broke out around 8.30am on Monday morning.

Chris Hani Baragwanath received 23 high care patients and neonates. Twelve surgical patients were taken to South Rand Hospital, eight patients to Rahima Moosa, 30 medical patients to Lenasia South while 13 psychiatric patients were taken to Sterkfontein.

Bheki Mlangeni hospital in Jabulani is on fire, we wish saftey to all patients, nurses and everyone in that hospital. pic.twitter.com/gerRG1u0PJ — EFFward34Soweto. (@EFFward34) May 20, 2019

Gauteng Department of Health's Lesemang Matuka said they employed a company that will guide them as to when the hospital may open its doors again.

“Bheki Mlangeni hospital is currently on divert and we would like to appeal to the healthcare users to utilise surrounding healthcare facilities until further notice,” Matuka said.

“The hospital has paused all duties and the building can’t be occupied by the patients and staff members until the smoke has completely cleared,” he added.

Matuka said the cause of the fire was not yet known and full investigations and assessment of the damage will be done by the relevant authorities.

The hospital is one of the ‘state of the art’ healthcare facilities that was opened in 2014 with capacity of 3900 beds catering for the catchment population of about 2 million from western and northern Soweto.

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no injuries were reported during the incident.