On Friday at Umjantshi House, Prasa’s offices in the Joburg CBD, the sheriff arrived to execute a warrant of attachment to seize the entity's assets following the parastatal losing its appeal application at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.
The sheriff arrived moments before Prasa was set to hold a media briefing to deny that its assets, including trains, would be attached following The Star’s report on Thursday. The state-owned entity had filed papers in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Thursday to halt the seizure of its assets.
This related to roughly R22m owed Mbita Consulting, where R1m was payable immediately according to a September court order, after the service provider was awarded a default judgment in July.
The R22m, which includes an annual 10% interest rate since November 2015, is for the cleaning services that Mbita provided for more than two dozen Prasa-owned train stations, which were taken care of from November 2012 to July 2017. However, Prasa head of legal Benedict Khumalo denied on Friday that the state-owned entity owed Mbita R22m in unpaid invoices.