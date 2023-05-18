Bid to prevent live broadcasting of Zandile Khumalo’s testimony in Meyiwa trial curbed

Johannesburg – The bid to prevent the live audio broadcasting of the testimony of Zandile Khumalo has been curbed by Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Following a lengthy judgement in the high court earlier today, Maumela ruled that the broadcasting of images of the state’s witness would not be permitted for the duration of the trial.

He did, however, give the electronic media the reprieve of continuing with the live broadcasting of the audio of her testimony despite her objection. Maumela added that the prohibition on the image would remain in place until the finalisation of the trial as well. The presiding judge stressed, however, that although the justifications provided by the witness through state advocate George Baloyi had not managed to sway his view, the objection surpassed the duty of the courts to remain open to the many parties that were involved and interested in the matter, hence his ruling.

So far, the trial against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli has had four witnesses, two of whom were police officers, as well as two childhood friends of Senzo Meyiwa who were also in the house on the night in question. While the officers had no objection to the presence of the media, following a “chase” of Tumelo Madlala by members of the electronic media, an agreement was reached for the media to remain without the images of the witnesses being broadcast. The court adjourned to allow for the judgment to be translated to the accused and to prepare for Khumalo to finally take the stand.