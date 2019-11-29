Thirteen plus-size male models appeared in South Africa’s first completely plus-size male fashion showing, revealing a new range of stylish plus-size men’s clothing.

Plus-size model Andile Sam.





The breakthrough on the male runway took place at the Raddisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town featuring clothing from designer Jade Campbell who debuted his Campbell by Jade Campbell range.





Campbell said he was excited to be one of the first designers to launch a fashionable plus-size male clothing range.





“As a big boy you question yourself daily. Do I fit in? Do I look okay? What do I wear to an event? I didn’t want to feel like this anymore. I wanted to be a change for people like me,” said Campbell.





Plus-size model TJ Ngoma said he was happy to be pioneering such a range in the fashion industry.

A plus-size model on the ramp.





“We should always feel this comfortable and confident in our clothes. We shouldn’t have to feel anxiety at the thought of the whole shopping experience,” said plus-size model Ngoma.





South African plus-size model, #PlusIsEqual™ campaign spokesperson and founder of Embrace Your Curves, Candice Manuel, said while there are strides being made in the female plus-size fashion industry, men were being left behind.





“Men suffer the same insecurities as women, when it comes to their bodies, but it’s just not spoken about. They also want to wear trendy clothing,” she said.



