Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo tells of death threats

Johannesburg - The Big Brother Mzansi (BB Mzansi) winner in 2022, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, fondly known as Mpho Wa Badimo, has spoken out about her past relationship, revealing that she has been receiving death threats. Mpho Wa Badimo has been a hot topic because of her relationship with fellow BB Mzansi star Themba, whose real name is Karabo Mabaso.

The pair was rumoured to have hit rock bottom weeks ago and resorted to splitting after Mpho Wa Badimo had just revealed her pregnancy. While their names continue to be on the radar, in a statement, Mvundla says she has been receiving threats and that her past relationship is affecting her life. “Due to the ongoing stories about my past relationship, it has also started to affect my personal life in every aspect. I have been receiving death threats from calls and texts threatening my life and my son’s life till today, and those threats have been direct, and it has created a very hostile situation for me and those close to me. I’ve been receiving pictures of my car, home, and son with threats. Some of these messages and calls are coming from people close to the person I was in a relationship with,” said Mvundla.

Mvundla reveals that she will not be giving interviews and has no interest in what her ex-partner is doing or with whom he associates himself. “I have been in talks with my lawyer, and I’m seeking further advice and will not be doing any media interviews about my past relationship until this has been resolved legally. “I am trying so hard to move away from this chapter, but the defamation that has come with it hasn't been pleasant to the extent of threats leading to my unborn baby, my son, and myself having no interest whatsoever in the ex’s life or what he does as our relationship ended a long time ago and we haven’t been in contact in a while, but the constant posting of my images on his page and talk about me in interviews are contradictory to reality and the truth.