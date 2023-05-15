Billy Masetlha described as a selfless soldier who put his life in danger fighting for the freedom of the people of SA

Johannesburg - Tributes are pouring in for freedom fighter, Ambassador to Algeria and former spy boss Billy Masetlha, who passed away on Sunday amid a long illness. The ANC hailed Masetlha, 68, for his dedication to the fight against apartheid.

“The ANC dips its revolutionary banner in honour of one of its most loyal, disciplined and dedicated cadres,” said the party’s national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. The party said Masetlha joined the Struggle at a very young age, at a time when associating oneself with the ANC attracted death and torture for an individual and their family. The ANC said this dedication and choice to side with the oppressed is reflected in his membership of the Soweto Students Representative Council in 1976 and subsequent role in the 1976 uprisings.

Masetlha is a founding member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and also played a role in the formation of the Azanian Students Organisation (AZASO). He joined Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), skipped the country in 1979 and was exiled to Botswana and Zambia. While in exile, he dedicated most of his efforts to youth and student struggles against the apartheid regime.

The party said the Struggle was his life, and the freedom the country is enjoying today is his legacy. “He was a true patriot and activist, an internationalist, a titan who gave his entire life to the cause of humanity, a leader, a principled revolutionary and a genuine comrade. He was always ready to execute any mission he was given by the ANC and always prepared to pay with his life as part of the price of advancing the cause of freedom. He did all these things with no expectation of personal gain, material advancement, fame or personal glory,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. Masetlha served the democratic government in various capacities, including as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

He has also served as a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC). At the time of his passing, he was serving as South Africa’s High Commissioner to Algeria and Western Sahara, a role which he relished as a conduit for the decolonisation of Western Sahara. “The ANC salutes comrade Billy Lesedi Masetlha for his unwavering commitment to the liberation of our country and commits to celebrate his life and leadership by remaining steadfast in implementing the renewal agenda. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Comrade Billy’s family, loved ones, friends and comrades. Hamba Kahle Mkhonto!” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Cope said the passing of Masetlha is a massive loss, not only to his family but to the entire country. “Masetlha was a true soldier, a freedom fighter. Cope is saddened by the news of the passing on of Masetlha. We will always remember his immense contribution in the liberation Struggle from a very young age. “We don’t have any doubt that his political party, the ANC, will miss this honest, forthright and hard-working member, servant of the people, who is departing this world still in the service of the people,” said Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

He said the party would forever value the sacrifices that Masetlha has made. Bloem described him as a selfless soldier who put his life in danger, fighting for the freedom of the people of the country. The party conveyed its sincere and heartfelt condolences to Masetlha’s family, friends, colleagues, comrades and his political party, the ANC.

“Go well, our hero. You have served your country with distinction. May his soul rest in peace,” Bloem said. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was deeply saddened by the passing of Masetlha. Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa has lost a dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of Pan Africanism.