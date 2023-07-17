A film that is expected to chart the life of the late kwaito music sensation, Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, affectionately known as Mandoza, has turned into a controversial subject. Curwyn Eaton, who was the exclusive manager, record label, agent, and confidant to the late Mandoza for many years has come out to clear the air about the upcoming biopic.

With many reports that have surfaced in the past few months about actors, executives, family members, friends, and business associates, airing complaints ranging from embezzlement to exploitation, Eaton has spoken about the importance of the legacy of the late star. Eaton reveals that he is also assisting members of Mandoza's family who have approached him for assistance. “Imagine my shock and disgust to hear such false damaging stories have been written and shot to film, which came across as if it was to destroy our legacies that we built over the years. I was not the only one it happened to but that's their story to tell. Who do they think they are that can attempt to make up stories to destroy our years of hard work, relationships and love we had for one another?

The lies, the false narratives, what is the actual agenda that is being pushed here? It seems like a victim-creation ploy at play here with evil intentions. But we are smart enough to figure it out and like I protected Mandoza then, I will try my best to protect him and his family now and I will surely be protecting myself,” said Eaton. “Apart from my own complaint, I am also assisting members of Mandoza's family who have approached me for assistance based on the fact that they have been sidelined from the movie among other things regarding the legacy of their brother, cousin, son, nephew or friend and their characters, stories, personas, privacy etc.” Believed to being exploited, violated and attempted to be used without their permission for others to make profits without remuneration for them is the pure definition of exploitation, added Eaton.

He has also vowed to protect the legacy of Mandoza as much as he can as he had done for many years and to not allow anyone to make a mockery of his life for the sake of dramatic TV, greed or using it to fuel their own sick agendas. Very importantly, he said, Mandoza's fans deserve to have truths told to them and not fallacies made up dramatically for TV ratings and affecting other people's lives. “Mandoza's fans deserve to have the truth told to them and not fallacies made dramatically for TV ratings and affecting other people's lives. “BET has put out adverts with a release date while all issues have not been resolved, but the BCCSA has confirmed that it will take action should anything be released based on the violation complaints. Further legal action will of course also be taken against whoever is violating the laws protecting people's rights.”