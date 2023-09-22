‘Biting criminals’ sought by Belfast cops

Belfast police are hunting two suspects who left their firearm behind after being bitten by a victim during an armed robbery along the N4 in Dalmanutha. According to the police’s Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, in the early hours of Thursday morning, two men masquerading as members of the police, driving in a car with blue lights, stopped a vehicle along the N4 in Dalmanutha near Belfast.

Mohlala said the pair instructed the driver to stop his vehicle, after which they instructed the driver and passengers to make their way to a weighbridge for processing. At the same time the second occupant went to the passenger side, took out a firearm and pointed it at the driver’s son, and demanded his passport. It was at this point that a scuffle ensued between the driver’s son and the suspect, where he managed to grab the pistol and bite his hand, while the suspect bit his ear.

After this both suspects fled the scene, but not before they left the firearm behind. Mohlala said the victims, who were Mozambican nationals, reported the incident to the Belfast police, who confiscated the firearm as part of investigation into the robbery case opened by the police. Provincial police commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela raised concerns about robberies being carried out by suspects using “blue lights” to prey on unsuspecting victims.