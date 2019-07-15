Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been appointed by the Council for Medical Schemes to head a probe into claims of racial profiling against black and Indian medical practitioners . Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Black and Indian health practitioners have been dealt a blow in their war against 19 medical aid schemes accused of running “Vlakplaas” operations to destroy black professionals. According to health journal Medical Brief, the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) lost its legal bid last week to get companies represented by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to stop them from withholding payment to healthcare practitioners, who are suspected of filing fraudulent claims.

The report states that the case was thrown out of court against the NHCPA because it had no legal authority to represent the medical professionals, and that some of its complainants were found to have engaged in fraud.

The NHCPA filed legal papers in the North Gauteng High Court against the CMS last month, accusing the medical aid body of spying against black and Indian practitioners, which has allegedly led to some of the professionals to suffer depression and commit suicide.

In a May interview with SABC’s Morning Live, NHCPA chairperson Dr Donald Gumede alleged that medical aid schemes had “forensic units” run by former police officers to supposedly harass black professionals.

“And I’m sorry to say this but it’s true - we have another Vlakplaas, which wants to destroy the careers of black practitioners,” Gumede said.

The CMS argued at a graft-tackling conference in March that medical aid schemes lost up to R25billion a year in fraudulent claims and practices conducted by practitioners, which was about a quarter of all premiums paid by the almost 9million people with cover.

But Gumede rejected these claims of fraud against his members in his SABC interview, saying it was the medical aid schemes which were engaged in unfair practices, including through alleged illegal audits where doctors were being forced to reveal confidential patient information.

The Star contacted Gumede’s office on Friday and spoke to a woman who identified herself as Ursula. Ursula refused to give out Gumede’s cell number, saying emailed questions should be sent to him and she would get him to answer.

Gumede had not replied at the time of publication. CMS spokesperson Grace Khoza did not respond to text messages and phone calls.

Meanwhile, the CMS last month appointed advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to head an inquiry probing allegations of racial profiling and financial blacklisting of black and Indian doctors, as well as requests for patients’ confidential information by the schemes.

