Black Coffee expresses gratitude to fans after traumatic plane accident

Internationally acclaimed DJ Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo has expressed his gratitude towards fans following a severe plane accident that left him grappling with trauma. Last year, Maphumulo was involved in a travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata, which resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

Taking to social media to share his experiences, he revealed the emotional weight the accident carried, yet he was equally elated to celebrate the achievements of his recent European tour. “Going back to work after the plane accident seemed like it wasn’t possible. The trauma of getting on flights still remains, but the love of serving music and spreading the love is much bigger. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved this summer with the European tour and the residencies. “It may sound cliché, but every show has been better than the last. A big thanks to everyone who joined me over the last month or so on this tour... the perfect way to say see you next year, EU, and UK,’’ he said.

His journey to recovery was supported by an outpouring of love from fans, which he acknowledged previously with heartfelt thanks and said: “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. “I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love. Black Coffee. #Godsveryown.” Alongside these personal challenges, Black Coffee has continued to soar high in his professional career.