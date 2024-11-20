Black Coffee’s charity concert supports local entrepreneurs and culinary talent

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo, an internationally acclaimed DJ, has expressed immense excitement at leading a charity concert to support local entrepreneurs, showcase culinary talents, and raise funds for community initiatives. Black Coffee recently took centre stage at the highly anticipated Black Coffee Charity Concert, held at the prestigious St David’s Marist Inanda in Sandton.

The event showcased food, music, and a strong sense of community spirit, transcending mere entertainment to become a significant contributor to local development. The concert marked a successful collaboration between the Black Coffee Foundation, the Delicious Festival Trader Academy (DFTA), powered by FoodBev, and the St. David’s Marist Inanda Foundation. Through this partnership, five small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) from the DFTA were hand-picked to display their culinary talents, gain crucial exposure, and connect with a broader market.

Vendors such as Tobs Wraps, Taste Inkanyezi, Brown Bag, Mocharitos, and Royal Biltong participated in this unique opportunity, demonstrating their skills and entrepreneurship as they aim to carve out a niche in South Africa’s competitive food landscape. Speaking about the event, Black Coffee emphasised its dual mission: “Our mission through this event was to uplift communities while empowering local talent like the students from DFTA. Having these talented food entrepreneurs be part of this initiative has been a rewarding experience.” Hosted by media personality Somizi Mhlongo, the concert was not just about music but also served as a platform where the culinary skills of the SMMEs were showcased, allowing them to shine before an audience of potential clients and partners.

Guests also enjoyed the rhythm of unity and purpose with the stellar line-up, including Major League DJs and DJ Fresh. DTFA Programme Director Jean Huddy remarked on the profound impact the Academy has on its SMME students: “Our Academy is committed to supporting SMMEs by creating spaces for learning, growth, and exposure. We are proud to announce that our SMME students are now compliant with their Certificates of Acceptability (COA), Hawkers Licenses, and Gas Certificates of Compliance. This achievement marks an essential step in their business growth journey.” This exposure is critical to their growth, particularly after a year spent honing their skills and acquiring the necessary certifications to trade at mainstream events.