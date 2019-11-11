“It is like being invited to a party, but not being told where the venue is,” said Matthew Leighton, spokesperson for leading South African e-tailor OneDayOnly.co.za
Leighton said that Black Friday, which will be on November 29 became a big deal after following a trend started by the Americans.
“Black Friday is one of those things that got big in a short space of time and all of a sudden everyone in South Africa realised that ‘Black Friday deals are a thing’ and now we just need to go out and find them.”
The inception of Black Friday began as a Thanksgiving sale by the US retailers and has become one of the most prominent calendar days for consumers and the retail industry across the globe.