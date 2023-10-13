Black Love to feature on return of Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations

Following the resounding success of previous seasons, season three of the popular Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations is back on Mzansi Magic, promising more enthralling content. Previously, notable media personalities delved deep into and dissected relevant and contentious issues such as black spirituality, black mental health, and black pride.

Speaking about the series, which started on yesterday, Castle Milk Stout marketing manager Khwezi Vika said it helped to unpack and bring an authentic black perspective on the topics that were covered. The Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations maiden series and its sequel were well received in the market, and helped to spark interesting and thought-provoking conversations on various issues. It helped to unpack and bring an authentic black perspective on the topics that were covered. The discussions and the insights that were shared by the cast and our viewers gave us food for thought and ensured that the conversations lasted beyond the televised series. “Considering the overwhelmingly positive response that Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations has garnered, we are pleased to introduce the third season of this popular talk show, which we believe will be a conversation starter and will help us to retain our Africanness while deepening our understanding of the issues facing our communities and society in the modern age,” Vika said.

Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele, who have been married for almost 20 years, will appear in season three of the hit series along with famous spiritual teacher Gogo Skhotheni, radio personality Felix Hlophe, and television personality Mablerh, who returns for another season. The couple will anchor the topic of black love. Panellists will investigate and attempt to define black love in its various manifestations, how the black community shows and expresses love to one another, whether young Africans have good references and role models in the conversation of love, whether indigenous languages have "love languages", how queer love and queer families are perceived in African communities, the essence of lobola, and dating outside your race. “They will investigate whether we celebrate and nurture black success, the feasibility of collective community success, and the sense of expectation that comes with black excellence.