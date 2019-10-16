Johannesburg - Outrage has erupted over claims of black employees being forced to eat in a converted toilet at an Ekurhuleni school.
The claims have also raised questions about the Gauteng Department of Education’s adherence to health and safety laws.
The Star has been sent pictures depicting the “inhumane” conditions to which maintenance and cleaning staff at Brackenhurst Primary School in Alberton are subjected.
The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that an inquiry which could lead to disciplinary action against implicated officials was launched following the revelations.
Allegations are that the employees, up to nine of them, shared the prefabricated toilet as both their eating area and change room, supposedly because they were black workers.