Johannesburg - Black tax remains one of the complex subjects that continues to stir up endless conversations as many people from all walks of life share their stances. Black tax can be dubbed an income that black professionals give to their families as a form of support, with a deeply rooted sense of responsibility.

While many people regard it as a proud moment to give back to their loved ones, others view it as a heavy burden on sole breadwinners. Popular actor Jet Novuka was a guest on the Unpopular Opinion podcast, where he explored themes of arts and culture, apartheid, fatherhood, family dynamics, isiNtu, and isiXhosa. Speaking about the black tax, Novuka criticised the idea that supporting a family is a burden, highlighting that social media misleads people with some concepts that are perpetuated.

‘’There is no such thing as black tax to us. You cannot say you are taxed when helping your loved one. What insult is that? Who are you? Where do you come from? Where does that narrative come from? There's no such thing as black tax,’’ said Novuka. DJ and businessman Prince Kaybee also weighed in on the heated subject, pointing out that some families are exploitative and often force young people to fund their lifestyles. ‘’The conversation is more idealistic than realistic. If families were a utopia, where there were no toxic and exploitative family members, blackmail, guilt, and, to some degree, forcing young people to fund their lifestyle, then this would be true.’’

‘’We all want to help our families and share what we have, but some family members make us their financial plan. Plenty of young black kids live in depression, and some commit suicide because they are made to feel worthless when they cannot give to greedy families.’’ @Zolisa041 also commented on the subject and echoed Novuka’s sentiments that are against the term. "Look, man, black tax really is about the acknowledgement of the inevitable responsibility we have by virtue of being black. It describes our circumstances in relation to the 0oTrust fund. It isn't about how you see your relationship to those who are to benefit from the sacrifice you make."