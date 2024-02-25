Bladder infections affecting South Africans more

A study published in the Journal of Health and Biological Sciences reveals that South Africa has the highest rate of urinary tract infections (UTIs) among eight other sub-Saharan African countries. While bladder infections are a common occurrence around the globe, South Africans seem to be struggling more.

Overall, the prevalence of UTIs in sub-Saharan Africa is 32.12%, with SA leading with the highest prevalence of 67.6%, followed by Nigeria (43.65%) and Zambia (38.25%). It is also stated that UTIs are common in SA, particularly among women. Factors such as impaired immunity, diabetes and poor personal hygiene, which are aggravated by poor sanitation, restricted access to clean water and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, raise a woman’s chance of acquiring an UTI. Elani van Zyl, critical care product manager at Pharma Dynamics, says recurring infections affect 25–30% of women in the 20–40 age range.

“Getting two UTIs in six months or three in a year is considered having recurrent UTIs. “Bladder infections (cystitis) occur when tiny microbes travel up the urethra and into the bladder, causing an uncomfortable and painful infection in the lower urinary tract. While easily treatable, UTIs can spread into your upper urinary tract and cause a host of problems, which is why a proper diagnosis early on is important.” She points out that women are more prone to UTIs than men since their urethras are shorter.

A woman’s chance of developing UTIs is increased by variables such as weakened immunity, diabetes, and poor personal hygiene, which are made worse by unsanitary conditions, restricted access to clean water and inadequate health-care facilities. “Sexual activity can also introduce unwanted bacteria into the urinary tract since the urethra in women is much closer to the anus than in men, which makes it easier for bacteria to wind up in the bladder. Mechanical contraception — spermicides, diaphragms and cervical caps — can also increase the risk of UTIs by altering the balance of bacteria in the vagina or by causing irritation to the urinary tract.” In men, prostate problems can increase their risk of UTIs.

Van Zyl says a swollen prostate can affect different parts of the urinary system, making it harder for urine to flow through the narrow tube. This can cause inflammation, which increases the risk of bacterial infection, leading to cystitis and/or prostatitis in men. While more than 80% of UTIs are caused by E coli, other bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus, are also responsible for the disease, although to a lesser degree. She notes that while the best treatment for UTIs is antibiotics, preventing urinary tract infections is crucial in the fight against antibiotic resistance and to ensure that these medications remain effective for treating bacterial infections.